Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of The Happy Cricket and the Giant Bugs
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films The Happy Cricket and the Giant Bugs

The Happy Cricket and the Giant Bugs

O Grilo Feliz e os Insetos Gigantes 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country USA / Brazil
Runtime 1 hour 20 minutes
Production year 2009
World premiere 9 January 2009
Release date
9 January 2009 Russia 0+
9 January 2009 Brazil
9 January 2009 Kazakhstan
9 January 2009 Ukraine
Budget 4,700 BRL
Worldwide Gross $1,728,807
Production Start Desenhos Animados
Also known as
O Grilo Feliz e os Insetos Gigantes, The Happy Cricket and the Giant Bugs, Õnnelik kilk ja hiidputukad
Director
Rafael Ribas
Cast and Crew
Similar films for The Happy Cricket and the Giant Bugs
Lino - Adventure of Seven Lives 6.5
Lino - Adventure of Seven Lives (2017)

Cartoon rating

4.0
Rate 10 votes
5.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films 
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
The Pout-Pout Fish
The Pout-Pout Fish
2025, Australia / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Yura Was Here
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more