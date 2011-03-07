Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Girl Walks Into a Bar
6.3
Kinoafisha Films Girl Walks Into a Bar
6.3

Girl Walks Into a Bar

, 2011
Girl Walks Into a Bar
USA / Fantasy, Comedy, Drama / 18+
Poster of Girl Walks Into a Bar
6.3

Synopsis

A sharp-witted comedy that follows a group of apparent strangers in interlocking stories taking place in ten different bars during the course of one evening throughout Los Angeles.

Cast

Carla Gugino
Carla Gugino
Francine Driver
Zachary Quinto
Zachary Quinto
Nick
Rosario Dawson
Rosario Dawson
June
Josh Hartnett
Josh Hartnett
Sam Salazar
Danny DeVito
Danny DeVito
Aldo
Gil Bellows
Gil Bellows
Emmit
Xander Berkeley
Xander Berkeley
Moe
Alexis Bledel
Alexis Bledel
Kim
Emmanuelle Chriqui
Emmanuelle Chriqui
Teresa
Robert Forster
Robert Forster
Dodge
Director Sebastian Gutierrez
Writer Sebastian Gutierrez
Composer Grant Lee Phillips
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 20 minutes
Production year 2011
World premiere 7 March 2011
Release date
7 March 2011 Russia 16+
7 March 2011 Kazakhstan
7 March 2011 USA
7 March 2011 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $1,000,000
Production Shangri-La Entertainment, FotoKem, Gato Negro Films
Also known as
Girl Walks Into a Bar, As Garotas Vão ao Bar, Gái Quầy Bar, Hangover in L.A., Kui tüdruk sisenes baari, Sta ihni tou dolofonou, Uđe djevojka u bar..., Девушка входит в бар, トラブルナイト in L．A．, A Girl Walks Into A Bar

Film rating

6.3
Rate 13 votes
5.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 12 November 2020

Quotes

[last lines]
Henry You have this... intangible quality.
Francine Driver Try harder.
Henry I'm cursed by the blossoming knowledge of my feminine ideal & she looks suspiciously like you.
Francine Driver That's not bad.
Henry It's pretty good, you mean. Not a total waste.
Francine Driver How about the truth.
Henry The truth is you're not my usual type.
Francine Driver What's your usual type?
Henry Gaunt, fashionable and dumb, with a big square Appalachian ass and an obsession with country music.
Francine Driver Jesus.
Henry Will you at least consider it?
Francine Driver [sighs, rips up photo. Sighs. Smiles. Grins]
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for Girl Walks Into a Bar

Women in Trouble
Women in Trouble Comedy
2009, USA
5.0
Elektra Luxx
Elektra Luxx Comedy
2010, USA
6.0
Elizabeth Harvest
Elizabeth Harvest Thriller, Sci-Fi
2018, USA
5.0
Parts Per Billion
Parts Per Billion Romantic, Sci-Fi, Drama
2014, USA
5.0
Hotel Noir
Hotel Noir Crime, Film-Noir
2012, USA
5.0
Hide
Hide Drama, Thriller
2011, USA
5.0
I Come with the Rain
I Come with the Rain Thriller
2008, France / Hong Kong / Ireland
6.0
August
August Drama
2008, USA
5.0
House Broken
House Broken Comedy
2008, USA
5.0
The Boys in the Band
The Boys in the Band Drama
2020, USA
6.0
The Big Kahuna
The Big Kahuna Drama, Comedy
1999, USA
6.0
Jay and Silent Bob Reboot
Jay and Silent Bob Reboot Comedy
2019, USA
5.0
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
The Odyssey
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Evil Dead Burn
Evil Dead Burn
2026, USA, Horror
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Staryy oryol
Staryy oryol
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Her Private Hell
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more