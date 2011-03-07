Quotes
[last lines]
Henry You have this... intangible quality.
Francine Driver Try harder.
Henry I'm cursed by the blossoming knowledge of my feminine ideal & she looks suspiciously like you.
Francine Driver That's not bad.
Henry It's pretty good, you mean. Not a total waste.
Francine Driver How about the truth.
Henry The truth is you're not my usual type.
Francine Driver What's your usual type?
Henry Gaunt, fashionable and dumb, with a big square Appalachian ass and an obsession with country music.
Francine Driver Jesus.
Henry Will you at least consider it?
Francine Driver [sighs, rips up photo. Sighs. Smiles. Grins]