[last lines]

Henry You have this... intangible quality.

Francine Driver Try harder.

Henry I'm cursed by the blossoming knowledge of my feminine ideal & she looks suspiciously like you.

Francine Driver That's not bad.

Henry It's pretty good, you mean. Not a total waste.

Francine Driver How about the truth.

Henry The truth is you're not my usual type.

Francine Driver What's your usual type?

Henry Gaunt, fashionable and dumb, with a big square Appalachian ass and an obsession with country music.

Francine Driver Jesus.

Henry Will you at least consider it?