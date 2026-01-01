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Life of Pi
Life of Pi Awards
Awards and nominations of Life of Pi 2012
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Academy Awards, USA 2013
Best Achievement in Directing
Winner
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Winner
Best Achievement in Visual Effects
Winner
Best Achievement in Visual Effects
Winner
Best Achievement in Cinematography
Winner
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
Nominee
Best Sound
Nominee
Best Sound
Nominee
Best Achievement in Film Editing
Nominee
Best Achievement in Production Design
Nominee
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
Nominee
Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
Best Effects, Sound Effects Editing
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2013
Best Original Score
Winner
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Best Director
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2013
Best Cinematography
Winner
Best Special Visual Effects
Winner
Best Special Visual Effects
Winner
Best Film
Nominee
Best Sound
Nominee
Best Sound
Nominee
Best Editing
Nominee
Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Nominee
Best Production Design
Nominee
BAFTA Kids Vote - Feature Film
Nominee
Anthony Asquith Award for Film Music
Nominee
Best Director
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2013
Best Scared-As-S**t Performance
Winner
Breakthrough Performance
Nominee
Now Playing
New Releases
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Angels of War
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Kommersant
2026, Russia, Drama, Adaptation
Priklyucheniya zhyoltogo chemodanchika
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy, Adventure, Fantasy
Your Heart Will Be Broken
2026, Russia, Romantic
Roditelskiy dom
2025, Belarus / Russia, Comedy, Family
Moya sobaka - kosmonavt
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure, Comedy, Children's
Chernyy dvor v kino
2026, Kazakhstan / Kyrgyzstan, Crime, Drama
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Normal
2026, Canada / USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Domovyonok Kuzya 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Children's
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