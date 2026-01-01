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Kinoafisha Films Life of Pi Life of Pi Awards

Awards and nominations of Life of Pi 2012

Academy Awards, USA 2013 Academy Awards, USA 2013
Best Achievement in Directing
Winner
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Winner
Best Achievement in Visual Effects
Winner
Best Achievement in Visual Effects
Winner
Best Achievement in Cinematography
Winner
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
Nominee
 Best Sound
Nominee
 Best Sound
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Film Editing
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Production Design
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
Nominee
 Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
 Best Effects, Sound Effects Editing
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2013 Golden Globes, USA 2013
Best Original Score
Winner
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
 Best Director
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2013 BAFTA Awards 2013
Best Cinematography
Winner
Best Special Visual Effects
Winner
Best Special Visual Effects
Winner
Best Film
Nominee
 Best Sound
Nominee
 Best Sound
Nominee
 Best Editing
Nominee
 Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Nominee
 Best Production Design
Nominee
 BAFTA Kids Vote - Feature Film
Nominee
 Anthony Asquith Award for Film Music
Nominee
 Best Director
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2013 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2013
Best Scared-As-S**t Performance
Winner
Breakthrough Performance
Nominee
Project Hail Mary
Project Hail Mary
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama, Comedy, Adventure
The Drama
The Drama
2026, USA, Romantic, Comedy, Drama
Angels of War
Angels of War
2026, Russia, Drama, History, War
Kommersant
Kommersant
2026, Russia, Drama, Adaptation
Priklyucheniya zhyoltogo chemodanchika
Priklyucheniya zhyoltogo chemodanchika
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy, Adventure, Fantasy
Your Heart Will Be Broken
Your Heart Will Be Broken
2026, Russia, Romantic
Roditelskiy dom
Roditelskiy dom
2025, Belarus / Russia, Comedy, Family
Moya sobaka - kosmonavt
Moya sobaka - kosmonavt
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure, Comedy, Children's
Chernyy dvor v kino
Chernyy dvor v kino
2026, Kazakhstan / Kyrgyzstan, Crime, Drama
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Normal
Normal
2026, Canada / USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Domovyonok Kuzya 2
Domovyonok Kuzya 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Children's
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