Best Achievement in Directing

Winner

Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)

Winner

Best Achievement in Visual Effects

Winner

Best Achievement in Visual Effects

Winner

Best Achievement in Cinematography

Winner

Best Motion Picture of the Year

Nominee

Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)

Nominee

Best Sound

Nominee

Best Sound

Nominee

Best Achievement in Film Editing

Nominee

Best Achievement in Production Design

Nominee

Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)

Nominee

Best Adapted Screenplay

Nominee

Best Effects, Sound Effects Editing

Nominee