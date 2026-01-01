Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Pink Taxi
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Pink Taxi

Pink Taxi

PINK TAXI 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

Three Muscovite women taxi-drivers laugh, swear and talk their way through everyday life after Perestroika - life's full of dreams and contradictions.
Country Germany
Runtime 1 hour 20 minutes
Production year 2009
Production Flying Moon Filmproduktion, Zweites Deutsches Fernsehen (ZDF)
Also known as
Pink Taxi, Pink taxi: interdit aux hommes!!!
Director
Uli Gaulke
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.3
Rate 30 votes
7.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  1389
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Papa mozhet
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Charlie the Wonderdog
Charlie the Wonderdog
2026, Canada, Animation, Comedy, Family
Buratino
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more