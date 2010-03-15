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Poster of The Frontier
5.1
Kinoafisha Films The Frontier
5.1

The Frontier

, 2010
Die Grenze
Germany / Thriller / 18+
Poster of The Frontier
5.1

Cast

Benno Fürmann
Benno Fürmann
Uwe Kockisch
Anja Kling
Anja Kling
Inka Friedrich
Inka Friedrich
Thomas Kretschmann
Thomas Kretschmann
Marie Bäumer
Marie Bäumer
Director Roland Suso Richter
Writer Christoph Darnstädt, Christoph Fromm, Friedemann Fromm, Pia Hart
Composer Maurus Ronner, Martin Todsharow
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Germany
Runtime 2 hours 0 minute
Production year 2010
World premiere 15 March 2010
Release date
15 March 2010 Germany
Production Sat.1, teamWorx Television & Film
Also known as
Die Grenze, The Frontier

Film rating

5.1
Rate 11 votes
5.1 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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