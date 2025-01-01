Menu
The Wings of the Dove Awards

Awards and nominations of The Wings of the Dove 1997

Academy Awards, USA 1998 Academy Awards, USA 1998
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Cinematography
Nominee
 Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Costume Design
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1998 Golden Globes, USA 1998
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1998 BAFTA Awards 1998
Best Cinematography
Winner
Best Make Up/Hair
Winner
Best Make Up/Hair
Winner
Best Costume Design
Nominee
 Best Actress
Nominee
 Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1998 Screen Actors Guild Awards 1998
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
