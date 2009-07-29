Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of The Only Today
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films The Only Today

The Only Today

The Only Today 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 2009
World premiere 29 July 2009
Release date
29 July 2009 Russia 18+
29 July 2009 Kazakhstan
29 July 2009 Ukraine
Also known as
Odno segodnya
Director
Sergey Tikhomirov
Cast
Seydulla Moldahanov
Seydulla Moldahanov
Boris Gafurov
Hurshid Tuhtaev
Ilya Dudochkin
Anton Markos
Cast and Crew
Similar films for The Only Today
0.0
Remission: Spy Melodrama (2010)
0.0
Reincarnation: the beginning (2010)
South Calendar 5.5
South Calendar (2010)
0.0
Bang (2010)
Estrada para Ythaca 6.5
Estrada para Ythaca (2010)
Strawberry glade 0.0
Strawberry glade (2010)
Four Lions 7.2
Four Lions (2010)
Kado 5.8
Kado (2010)
Asylum Seekers 4.7
Asylum Seekers (2009)
Vortex 7.0
Vortex (2009)
Adapted (Cycle) 0.0
Adapted (Cycle) (2009)
Nem vagyok a barátod 6.5
Nem vagyok a barátod (2009)

Film rating

0.0
Rate 6 votes
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Stills
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Papa mozhet
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Charlie the Wonderdog
Charlie the Wonderdog
2026, Canada, Animation, Comedy, Family
Zolotoy dubl
Zolotoy dubl
2026, Russia, Sport, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more