Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Similar
1 poster
Kinoafisha
Films
The Only Today
The Only Today
The Only Today
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Drama
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 45 minutes
Production year
2009
World premiere
29 July 2009
Release date
29 July 2009
Russia
18+
29 July 2009
Kazakhstan
29 July 2009
Ukraine
Also known as
Odno segodnya
Director
Sergey Tikhomirov
Cast
Seydulla Moldahanov
Boris Gafurov
Hurshid Tuhtaev
Ilya Dudochkin
Anton Markos
Cast and Crew
Similar films for The Only Today
0.0
Remission: Spy Melodrama
(2010)
0.0
Reincarnation: the beginning
(2010)
5.5
South Calendar
(2010)
0.0
Bang
(2010)
6.5
Estrada para Ythaca
(2010)
0.0
Strawberry glade
(2010)
7.2
Four Lions
(2010)
5.8
Kado
(2010)
4.7
Asylum Seekers
(2009)
7.0
Vortex
(2009)
0.0
Adapted (Cycle)
(2009)
6.5
Nem vagyok a barátod
(2009)
Film rating
0.0
Rate
6
votes
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Charlie the Wonderdog
2026, Canada, Animation, Comedy, Family
Zolotoy dubl
2026, Russia, Sport, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree