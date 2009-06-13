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Asylum Seekers
4.7
Asylum Seekers
, 2009
Asylum Seekers
USA / Sci-Fi, Comedy / 18+
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4.7
Asylum Seekers
Trailer
Trailer
Cast
Pepper Binkley
Maud
Bill Dawes
Alan
Judith Hawking
Nurse Milly
Daniel Irizarry
Dr. Raby
Stella Maeve
Alice
Camille O'Sullivan
Miranda
Lee Wilkof
Paul
Remy Auberjonois
Dinner Host
John Auer
Patient
Liza Binkley
Female Worker #1
Director
Rania Ajami
Writer
Rania Ajami
,
Jake Pilikian
Composer
David Majzlin
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2009
World premiere
13 June 2009
Release date
13 June 2009
Russia
16+
13 June 2009
Kazakhstan
13 June 2009
USA
13 June 2009
Ukraine
Budget
$1,500,000
Production
Cipher Productions, Crowned Heart Pictures, Kinetic Arts
Also known as
Asylum Seekers, Panaahjooyan, Шестеро из дурдома
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Film rating
4.7
Rate
11
votes
4.5
IMDb
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Best Comedies
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Asylum Seekers
Trailer
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Stills
Quotes
Maud
You may dress like a gentleman, but that's where the similarity ends.
Dr. Raby
A thousand promiscuities, my lady.
Showtimes
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