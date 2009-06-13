Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Asylum Seekers
4.7
Asylum Seekers - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Asylum Seekers
4.7

Asylum Seekers

, 2009
Asylum Seekers
USA / Sci-Fi, Comedy / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Asylum Seekers
4.7
Asylum Seekers - Trailer
Asylum Seekers  Trailer

Cast

Pepper Binkley
Maud
Bill Dawes
Alan
Judith Hawking
Nurse Milly
Daniel Irizarry
Dr. Raby
Stella Maeve
Stella Maeve
Alice
Camille O'Sullivan
Miranda
Lee Wilkof
Paul
Remy Auberjonois
Dinner Host
John Auer
Patient
Liza Binkley
Female Worker #1
Director Rania Ajami
Writer Rania Ajami, Jake Pilikian
Composer David Majzlin
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2009
World premiere 13 June 2009
Release date
13 June 2009 Russia 16+
13 June 2009 Kazakhstan
13 June 2009 USA
13 June 2009 Ukraine
Budget $1,500,000
Production Cipher Productions, Crowned Heart Pictures, Kinetic Arts
Also known as
Asylum Seekers, Panaahjooyan, Шестеро из дурдома

Film rating

4.7
Rate 11 votes
4.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 

Film Trailers

All trailers
Asylum Seekers - Trailer
Asylum Seekers Trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel

Quotes

Maud You may dress like a gentleman, but that's where the similarity ends.
Dr. Raby A thousand promiscuities, my lady.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Raspakovka
Raspakovka
2026, Russia, Comedy
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Ded Fomich
Ded Fomich
2026, Russia, Comedy
Malysh-karatist
Malysh-karatist
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Letom vsyakoe byvaet. Pobeg iz Skolbora
Letom vsyakoe byvaet. Pobeg iz Skolbora
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
Papa, kupi pyosika
Papa, kupi pyosika
2026, Russia, Animation, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more