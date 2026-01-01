Menu
Kinoafisha Films The Dark Knight Rises The Dark Knight Rises Awards

Awards and nominations of The Dark Knight Rises 2012

BAFTA Awards 2013 BAFTA Awards 2013
Best Special Visual Effects
Nominee
 Best Special Visual Effects
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2013 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2013
Best Shirtless Performance
Nominee
 Best Fight
Nominee
 Best Hero
Nominee
 Best Hero
Nominee
 Best Villain
Nominee
 Best Movie
Nominee
 Best Villain
Nominee
 Best Action Sequence
Nominee
 Best Fight
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2013 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2013
Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Nominee
