Camping 18+
Country Italy
Runtime 1 hour 34 minutes
Production year 1957
World premiere 23 May 1958
Release date
23 May 1958 Italy
Production CEI Incom, Carlo Ponti Cinematografica
Also known as
Camping, Kemping, Week-end de Amor, Weekend de Amor
Director
Franco Zeffirelli
Franco Zeffirelli
Cast
Marisa Allasio
Lamberto Antinori
Pina Cei
Film rating

6.0
Rate 11 votes
5.9 IMDb
