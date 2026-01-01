Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Similar
1 poster
Kinoafisha
Films
Camping
Camping
Camping
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Comedy
Country
Italy
Runtime
1 hour 34 minutes
Production year
1957
World premiere
23 May 1958
Release date
23 May 1958
Italy
Production
CEI Incom, Carlo Ponti Cinematografica
Also known as
Camping, Kemping, Week-end de Amor, Weekend de Amor
Director
Franco Zeffirelli
Cast
Marisa Allasio
Lamberto Antinori
Pina Cei
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Camping
6.6
The Taming of the Shrew
(1967)
6.9
Tea with Mussolini
(1999)
5.6
Callas Forever
(2002)
6.1
Young Toscanini
(1988)
7.6
La Traviata
(1983)
6.9
The Champ
(1979)
7.4
Brother Sun, Sister Moon
(1972)
6.5
Spirits of the Dead
(1968)
7.0
Joy House
(1964)
Film rating
6.0
Rate
11
votes
5.9
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
Killer Whale
2026, Australia / USA, Action, Horror, Detective
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree