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6.7
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Best Worst Movie
6.7
Best Worst Movie
, 2009
Best Worst Movie
USA / Documentary / 18+
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6.7
Synopsis
A look at the making of the film "Troll 2" and its journey from being crowned the "worst film of all time" to a cherished cult classic.
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Cast
George Hardy
Interviewee - Actor
Michael Stephenson
Darren Ewing
Jason Steadman
Paul Gibbs
Pita Ray
Interviewee
Pita Ray
Interviewee
Micki Knox
Interviewee
Micki Knox
Interviewee
Tommy Bice
Interviewee - Superintendent, Alexander City Schools
Tommy Bice
Interviewee - Superintendent, Alexander City Schools
Lila Graves
Interviewee - George's Friend
Director
Michael Stephenson
Composer
Bobby Tahouri
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 33 minutes
Production year
2009
World premiere
1 January 2009
Release date
1 January 2009
USA
Worldwide Gross
$109,895
Production
OJO Entertainment
Also known as
Best Worst Movie, Najbolji loš film, Лучший фильм из худших
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Film rating
6.7
Rate
11
votes
7.2
IMDb
Quotes
[repeated line]
George Hardy
I was in a movie called Troll 2.
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
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