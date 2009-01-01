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Poster of Best Worst Movie
6.7
Kinoafisha Films Best Worst Movie
6.7

Best Worst Movie

, 2009
Best Worst Movie
USA / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Best Worst Movie
6.7

Synopsis

A look at the making of the film "Troll 2" and its journey from being crowned the "worst film of all time" to a cherished cult classic.

Cast

George Hardy
Interviewee - Actor
Michael Stephenson
Darren Ewing
Jason Steadman
Paul Gibbs
Pita Ray
Interviewee
Pita Ray
Interviewee
Micki Knox
Interviewee
Micki Knox
Interviewee
Tommy Bice
Interviewee - Superintendent, Alexander City Schools
Tommy Bice
Interviewee - Superintendent, Alexander City Schools
Lila Graves
Interviewee - George's Friend
Director Michael Stephenson
Composer Bobby Tahouri
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 33 minutes
Production year 2009
World premiere 1 January 2009
Release date
1 January 2009 USA
Worldwide Gross $109,895
Production OJO Entertainment
Also known as
Best Worst Movie, Najbolji loš film, Лучший фильм из худших

Film rating

6.7
Rate 11 votes
7.2 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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