Poster of El camino
Poster of El camino
Рейтинги
6.3 IMDb Rating: 6.3
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films El camino

El camino

El camino 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country Costa Rica
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2007
World premiere 12 March 2007
Release date
12 March 2007 Mexico
Production Producciones Astarte, DART/Cinequanon, Gedeon Programmes
Also known as
El camino, Cesta, El camino: Az út, The Path, To monopati
Director
Ishtar Yasin Gutierrez
Cast
Sherlin Paola Velásquez
Juan Borda
Marcos Ulises Jiménez
Germán Pomares
Cornelio Flores Meza
Cast and Crew
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
