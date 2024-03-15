Menu
Maria Chwalibóg
Maria Chwalibóg
Maria Chwalibóg
Maria Chwalibóg
Date of Birth
4 February 1933
Age
91 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Date of death
15 March 2024
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Romantic actress
Popular Films
7.7
Man – Woman Wanted
(1973)
7.5
Mother Joan of the Angels
(1961)
7.4
A Jungle Book of Regulations
(1974)
Filmography
Genre
All
Biography
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Horror
Romantic
Thriller
War
Year
All
2015
2014
2005
1992
1990
1989
1981
1979
1976
1974
1973
1961
All
13
Films
13
Actress
13
6.9
Carte Blanche
Carte Blanche
Drama, Romantic
2015, Poland
6.3
Jeziorak
Jeziorak
Drama, Crime
2014, Poland
6.3
Nina's Journey
Podrouz Niny
Drama
2005, Poland / Sweden
6.6
Dismissed from Life
Zwolnieni z zycia
Drama
1992, Poland
6.4
The Ring with a Crowned Eagle
Pierscionek z orlem w koronie
Drama, War
1992, Great Britain / Poland / France
6.5
Korczak
Korczak
Biography, Drama
1990, Poland / Germany / Great Britain
6.1
Daze
Oszolomienie
Biography, Drama, War
1989, Poland
7.1
Kobieta samotna
Kobieta samotna
Drama
1981, Poland
Watch trailer
6.7
Nightmares
Zmory
Drama
1979, Poland
7.4
Brunet Will Call
Brunet wieczorowa pora
Comedy, Thriller
1976, Poland
7.4
A Jungle Book of Regulations
Nie ma rózy bez ognia
Comedy
1974, Poland
7.7
Man – Woman Wanted
Poszukiwany - poszukiwana
Comedy
1973, Poland
7.5
Mother Joan of the Angels
Matka Joanna od aniolow
Drama, Horror
1961, Poland
