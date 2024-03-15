Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Maria Chwalibóg Maria Chwalibóg
Kinoafisha Persons Maria Chwalibóg

Maria Chwalibóg

Maria Chwalibóg

Date of Birth
4 February 1933
Age
91 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Date of death
15 March 2024
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Man – Woman Wanted 7.7
Man – Woman Wanted (1973)
Mother Joan of the Angels 7.5
Mother Joan of the Angels (1961)
A Jungle Book of Regulations 7.4
A Jungle Book of Regulations (1974)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Carte Blanche 6.9
Carte Blanche Carte Blanche
Drama, Romantic 2015, Poland
Jeziorak 6.3
Jeziorak Jeziorak
Drama, Crime 2014, Poland
Nina's Journey 6.3
Nina's Journey Podrouz Niny
Drama 2005, Poland / Sweden
Dismissed from Life 6.6
Dismissed from Life Zwolnieni z zycia
Drama 1992, Poland
The Ring with a Crowned Eagle 6.4
The Ring with a Crowned Eagle Pierscionek z orlem w koronie
Drama, War 1992, Great Britain / Poland / France
Korczak 6.5
Korczak Korczak
Biography, Drama 1990, Poland / Germany / Great Britain
Daze 6.1
Daze Oszolomienie
Biography, Drama, War 1989, Poland
Kobieta samotna 7.1
Kobieta samotna Kobieta samotna
Drama 1981, Poland
Watch trailer
Nightmares 6.7
Nightmares Zmory
Drama 1979, Poland
Brunet Will Call 7.4
Brunet Will Call Brunet wieczorowa pora
Comedy, Thriller 1976, Poland
A Jungle Book of Regulations 7.4
A Jungle Book of Regulations Nie ma rózy bez ognia
Comedy 1974, Poland
Man – Woman Wanted 7.7
Man – Woman Wanted Poszukiwany - poszukiwana
Comedy 1973, Poland
Mother Joan of the Angels 7.5
Mother Joan of the Angels Matka Joanna od aniolow
Drama, Horror 1961, Poland
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more