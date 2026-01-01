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7.3
Kinoafisha
Films
El Topo
7.3
El Topo
, 1970
El Topo
Mexico / Drama, Western / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Soundtrack
Posters
Similar
Quotes
Filming locations
7.3
Cast
Alejandro Jodorowsky
El Topo
Brontis Jodorowsky
Topo's son
José Legarreta
Moribundo
Alfonso Arau
Bandido 1
José Luis Fernández
Bandido 2
Ali Junco
Bandido 3
Gerardo Zepeda
Bandido 4
René Barrera
Bandido 5
René Alís
Bandido 6
Federico Gonzáles
Bandido 7
Director
Alejandro Jodorowsky
Writer
Alejandro Jodorowsky
Composer
Alejandro Jodorowsky
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Mexico
Runtime
2 hours 0 minute
Production year
1970
World premiere
18 December 1970
Release date
25 May 2023
Czechia
16 December 1975
France
28 February 1975
Germany
15 April 1971
Mexico
19 July 1975
Netherlands
15 March 2007
South Korea
18
18 December 1970
USA
Budget
$1,000,000
Worldwide Gross
$162,437
Production
Producciones Panicas
Also known as
El Topo, Крот, A vakond, Cârtiţa, Köstebek, Kret, Kurmis, O Topo, The Gopher, The Mole, Кріт, Къртицата, エル・トポ, 遁地鼠, 鼹鼠, 엘 토포, 鼴鼠
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Film rating
7.3
Rate
12
votes
7.2
IMDb
Listen to the
soundtrack
El Topo
Quotes
El Topo
Too much perfection is a mistake.
Showtimes
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