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Poster of El Topo
7.3
Kinoafisha Films El Topo
7.3

El Topo

, 1970
El Topo
Mexico / Drama, Western / 18+
Poster of El Topo
7.3

Cast

Alejandro Jodorowsky
Alejandro Jodorowsky
El Topo
Brontis Jodorowsky
Topo's son
José Legarreta
Moribundo
Alfonso Arau
Bandido 1
José Luis Fernández
Bandido 2
Ali Junco
Bandido 3
Gerardo Zepeda
Bandido 4
René Barrera
Bandido 5
René Alís
Bandido 6
Federico Gonzáles
Bandido 7
Director Alejandro Jodorowsky
Writer Alejandro Jodorowsky
Composer Alejandro Jodorowsky
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Mexico
Runtime 2 hours 0 minute
Production year 1970
World premiere 18 December 1970
Release date
25 May 2023 Czechia
16 December 1975 France
28 February 1975 Germany
15 April 1971 Mexico
19 July 1975 Netherlands
15 March 2007 South Korea 18
18 December 1970 USA
Budget $1,000,000
Worldwide Gross $162,437
Production Producciones Panicas
Also known as
El Topo, Крот, A vakond, Cârtiţa, Köstebek, Kret, Kurmis, O Topo, The Gopher, The Mole, Кріт, Къртицата, エル・トポ, 遁地鼠, 鼹鼠, 엘 토포, 鼴鼠

Film rating

7.3
Rate 12 votes
7.2 IMDb
Listen to the
soundtrack El Topo
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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