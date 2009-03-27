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Poster of Fort Apache Napoli
7.2
Kinoafisha Films Fort Apache Napoli
7.2

Fort Apache Napoli

, 2009
Fortapasc
Italy / Drama / 18+
Poster of Fort Apache Napoli
7.2

Synopsis

The story of Giancarlo Siani, a journalist killed by the Neapolitan Mafia in 1985.

Cast

Libero De Rienzo
Libero De Rienzo
Giancarlo Siani
Valentina Lodovini
Valentina Lodovini
Daniela
Massimiliano Gallo
Massimiliano Gallo
Valentino Gionta
Michele Riondino
Michele Riondino
Rico
Ernesto Mahieux
Sasà
Salvatore Cantalupo
Ferrara
Gigio Morra
Carmine Alfieri
Gianfranco Gallo
Gabriele Donnarumma
Antonio Buonomo
Lorenzo Nuvoletta
Roberto Calabrese
Killer
Director Marco Risi
Writer Marco Risi, Jim Carrington, Andrea Purgatori
Composer Franco Piersanti
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Italy
Runtime 1 hour 50 minutes
Production year 2009
World premiere 27 March 2009
Release date
5 January 2011 France
27 March 2009 Italy
Budget €4,800,000
Worldwide Gross $785,422
Production BiBi Film, Gruppo Minerva International, Rai Cinema
Also known as
Fortapàsc, Fort Apache Napoli, Fort Apache, Fortapache, Фортапаш

Film rating

7.2
Rate 12 votes
7.2 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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