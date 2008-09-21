Menu
Poster of The Lost Samaritan
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films The Lost Samaritan

The Lost Samaritan

The Lost Samaritan 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

After a long night at the office, an accountant stops to help an injured motorist and ends up becoming the target of two dangerous assassins.
Country Germany
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2008
World premiere 21 September 2008
Release date
21 September 2008 Germany
5 May 2009 USA
Production Stormlight Films, Zeitsprung Entertainment
Also known as
The Lost Samaritan, Az elveszett szamaritánus, El samaritano perdido, Ostatni Samarytanin, Se lathos topo kai hrono, Случайный свидетель
Director
Thomas Jahn
Thomas Jahn
Cast
Ian Somerhalder
Ian Somerhalder
Ruta Gedmintas
Ruta Gedmintas
Oliver M. Debuschewitz
David Scheller
Anna Fin
Cast and Crew
Similar films for The Lost Samaritan
The Anomaly 5.4
The Anomaly (2014)
How to Make Love to a Woman 4.1
How to Make Love to a Woman (2010)
The Sensation of Sight 6.4
The Sensation of Sight (2006)
National Lampoon's TV: The Movie 3.3
National Lampoon's TV: The Movie (2006)
0.0
The Spy (2023)
Fay Grim 6.2
Fay Grim (2006)
Knockin' on Heaven's Door 8.2
Knockin' on Heaven's Door (1997)
The Tournament 6.9
The Tournament (2008)

Film rating

4.3
Rate 12 votes
4.2 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
