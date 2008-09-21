Menu
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Similar
The Lost Samaritan
The Lost Samaritan
The Lost Samaritan
18+
Action
Thriller
Synopsis
After a long night at the office, an accountant stops to help an injured motorist and ends up becoming the target of two dangerous assassins.
Country
Germany
Runtime
1 hour 35 minutes
Production year
2008
World premiere
21 September 2008
Release date
21 September 2008
Germany
5 May 2009
USA
Production
Stormlight Films, Zeitsprung Entertainment
Also known as
The Lost Samaritan, Az elveszett szamaritánus, El samaritano perdido, Ostatni Samarytanin, Se lathos topo kai hrono, Случайный свидетель
Director
Thomas Jahn
Cast
Ian Somerhalder
Ruta Gedmintas
Oliver M. Debuschewitz
David Scheller
Anna Fin
Similar films for The Lost Samaritan
5.4
The Anomaly
(2014)
4.1
How to Make Love to a Woman
(2010)
6.4
The Sensation of Sight
(2006)
3.3
National Lampoon's TV: The Movie
(2006)
0.0
The Spy
(2023)
6.2
Fay Grim
(2006)
8.2
Knockin' on Heaven's Door
(1997)
6.9
The Tournament
(2008)
Film rating
4.3
12
votes
4.2
IMDb
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
Killer Whale
2026, Australia / USA, Action, Horror, Detective
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
