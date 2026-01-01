Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)

Winner

Best Achievement in Film Editing

Winner

Best Adapted Screenplay

Winner

Best Achievement in Film Editing

Winner

Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)

Winner

Best Motion Picture of the Year

Nominee

Best Motion Picture of the Year

Nominee

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role

Nominee

Best Achievement in Directing

Nominee

Best Sound

Nominee

Best Sound

Nominee

Best Achievement in Cinematography

Nominee