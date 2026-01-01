Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
The Social Network
The Social Network Awards
Awards and nominations of The Social Network 2010
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Soundtrack
Posters
Awards
Trailers
Similar
Quotes
Filming locations
Goofs
Academy Awards, USA 2011
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Winner
Best Achievement in Film Editing
Winner
Best Adapted Screenplay
Winner
Best Achievement in Film Editing
Winner
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Winner
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Best Sound
Nominee
Best Sound
Nominee
Best Achievement in Cinematography
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2011
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Winner
Best Original Score
Winner
Best Director
Winner
Best Original Score
Winner
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2011
Best Editing
Winner
Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Winner
Best Director
Winner
Best Film
Nominee
Best Film
Nominee
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
Best Actor
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2011
Best Movie
Nominee
Best Breakout Star
Nominee
Best Line from a Movie
Nominee
Best Line from a Movie
Nominee
Best Male Performance
Nominee
Best Male Performance
Nominee
Best Line from a Movie
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2011
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Now Playing
New Releases
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
Prostokvashino
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Dobryy doktor
2026, Russia, Comedy
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom
2025, Russia, Animation, Adventure, Family
Yolki 12
2025, Russia, Comedy, Adventure, Family
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
The Confession
2025, USA, Horror
Father Mother Sister Brother
2025, USA, Drama
Kulachnyy
2025, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree