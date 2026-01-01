Menu
Kinoafisha Films The Social Network The Social Network Awards

Awards and nominations of The Social Network 2010

Academy Awards, USA 2011 Academy Awards, USA 2011
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Winner
Best Achievement in Film Editing
Winner
Best Adapted Screenplay
Winner
Best Achievement in Film Editing
Winner
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Winner
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
 Best Sound
Nominee
 Best Sound
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Cinematography
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2011 Golden Globes, USA 2011
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Winner
Best Original Score
Winner
Best Director
Winner
Best Original Score
Winner
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2011 BAFTA Awards 2011
Best Editing
Winner
Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Winner
Best Director
Winner
Best Film
Nominee
 Best Film
Nominee
 Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
 Best Actor
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2011 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2011
Best Movie
Nominee
 Best Breakout Star
Nominee
 Best Line from a Movie
Nominee
 Best Line from a Movie
Nominee
 Best Male Performance
Nominee
 Best Male Performance
Nominee
 Best Line from a Movie
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2011 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2011
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
