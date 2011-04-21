Menu
Drama
Synopsis
Sam has been expelled from every school and now he must find a creative way to pay for school, which he finds in an escort business entitled Cougars, Inc., leading to lessons he never expected to get.
Expand
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 21 minutes
Production year
2010
World premiere
21 April 2011
Release date
21 April 2011
Russia
16+
21 April 2011
Germany
21 April 2011
Kazakhstan
10 May 2011
USA
21 April 2011
Ukraine
MPAA
R
Budget
$1,000,000
Production
Lookout Films, StoneBrook Entertainment
Also known as
Cougars Inc., Desperate Wives, Dịch Vụ Sung Sướng, Loverboys, Loverboys - Callboys im Einsatz, Mother's Little Helpers, Randiügynökség, Sarantares en drasi, Американские жиголо, Американські жиголо
Director
K. Asher Levin
Cast
Kyle Gallner
James Belushi
Sarah Hyland
Denise Richards
Film rating
5.6
Rate
15
votes
4.9
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Quotes
Mary
You know, I don't, I don't know about this.
Judy
Oh, shut up, Mary. When was the last time someone fucked you so hard you couldn't walk?
Stills
