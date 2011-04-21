Menu
Poster of Cougars Inc.
5.6 IMDb Rating: 4.9
Cougars Inc.

Cougars Inc.

Cougars Inc. 18+
Synopsis

Sam has been expelled from every school and now he must find a creative way to pay for school, which he finds in an escort business entitled Cougars, Inc., leading to lessons he never expected to get.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 21 minutes
Production year 2010
World premiere 21 April 2011
Release date
21 April 2011 Russia 16+
21 April 2011 Germany
21 April 2011 Kazakhstan
10 May 2011 USA
21 April 2011 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $1,000,000
Production Lookout Films, StoneBrook Entertainment
Also known as
Cougars Inc., Desperate Wives, Dịch Vụ Sung Sướng, Loverboys, Loverboys - Callboys im Einsatz, Mother's Little Helpers, Randiügynökség, Sarantares en drasi, Американские жиголо, Американські жиголо
Director
K. Asher Levin
Cast
Kyle Gallner
James Belushi
Sarah Hyland
Denise Richards
Cast and Crew
5.6
Quotes
Mary You know, I don't, I don't know about this.
Judy Oh, shut up, Mary. When was the last time someone fucked you so hard you couldn't walk?
Stills
