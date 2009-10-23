Menu
After
After
18+
Drama
Synopsis
Three friends searching for a way out of their overwhelming loneliness and dissatisfaction set off on a journey of excessive partying.
After
Country
Spain
Runtime
1 hour 57 minutes
Production year
2009
World premiere
23 October 2009
Release date
23 October 2009
Spain
Worldwide Gross
$330,713
Production
Canal Sur Televisión, Canal+ España, Instituto de Crédito Oficial (ICO)
Also known as
After, Sonrası, Афтерпати
Director
Alberto Rodriguez
Cast
Blanca Romero
Julián Villagrán
Guillermo Toledo
Tristán Ulloa
