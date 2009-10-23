Menu
After

After 18+
Synopsis

Three friends searching for a way out of their overwhelming loneliness and dissatisfaction set off on a journey of excessive partying.
Country Spain
Runtime 1 hour 57 minutes
Production year 2009
World premiere 23 October 2009
Release date
23 October 2009 Spain
Worldwide Gross $330,713
Production Canal Sur Televisión, Canal+ España, Instituto de Crédito Oficial (ICO)
Also known as
After, Sonrası, Афтерпати
Director
Alberto Rodriguez
Alberto Rodriguez
Cast
Blanca Romero
Julián Villagrán
Guillermo Toledo
Tristán Ulloa
Cast and Crew
Film rating

5.2
Rate 10 votes
5.5 IMDb
Stills
