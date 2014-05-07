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2.8
Kinoafisha
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Tysyacha
2.8
Tysyacha
, 2014
Tysyacha
Russia / Drama, Comedy / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
2.8
Cast
Yuliya Elkina
Aleksey Svetlov
Barri Kit
Yuliya Shifershteyn
Svetlana Trofimova
Artem Dolgopolyy
Sergei Ivanov
Frederik Kuaku
Director
Yuliya Elkina
Writer
Yuliya Elkina
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 22 minutes
Production year
2014
World premiere
7 May 2014
Release date
10 May 2014
Russia
16+
7 May 2014
Kazakhstan
7 May 2014
Ukraine
Also known as
Tysyacha, Тысяча
More
Film rating
2.8
Rate
10
votes
1.4
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Best Russian Films
Showtimes
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