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Poster of Tysyacha
2.8
Kinoafisha Films Tysyacha
2.8

Tysyacha

, 2014
Tysyacha
Russia / Drama, Comedy / 18+
Poster of Tysyacha
2.8

Cast

Yuliya Elkina
Aleksey Svetlov
Barri Kit
Yuliya Shifershteyn
Svetlana Trofimova
Artem Dolgopolyy
Sergei Ivanov
Frederik Kuaku
Director Yuliya Elkina
Writer Yuliya Elkina
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 22 minutes
Production year 2014
World premiere 7 May 2014
Release date
10 May 2014 Russia 16+
7 May 2014 Kazakhstan
7 May 2014 Ukraine
Also known as
Tysyacha, Тысяча

Film rating

2.8
Rate 10 votes
1.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies  Best Russian Films 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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