5.8Down to Earth
Down to Earth, 2001
USA, Australia, Germany, Canada / Comedy, Sci-Fi, Romantic / 18+
Cast
Director Chris Weitz, Paul Weitz
Writer Elaine May, Warren Beatty, Ali LeRoi, Chris Rock, Lance Crouther
Composer Eddie Berkeley, Jamshied Sharifi
Film details
Country USA / Australia / Germany / Canada
Runtime 1 hour 27 minutes
Production year 2001
Online premiere 8 June 2001
World premiere 12 February 2001
Release date
|12 February 2001
|Russia
|12+
|5 September 2001
|France
|26 July 2001
|Germany
|8 June 2001
|Great Britain
|12 February 2001
|Kazakhstan
|16 February 2001
|Netherlands
|16
|16 February 2001
|USA
|12 February 2001
|Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Budget $49,000,000
Worldwide Gross $71,186,502
Production 3 Arts Entertainment, Alphaville Films, CHS Productions
Also known as
Down to Earth, Estrenando Cuerpo, Ap' ta psila sta hamila, Atgal i Zeme, De vuelta a la tierra, Down to Earth (De vuelta a la Tierra), Einmal Himmel und zurück, I Was Made to Love Her, Les deux pieds sur terre, Les pieds sur terre, Mennyé má!, O Céu pode Esperar, Os Anjos Devem Estar Loucos, Ponovo na zemlji, Ritorno dal paradiso, Spadaj na ziemię, Taivaaseen ja takaisin, Απ'τα ψηλά στα χαμηλά, Назад на Землю, Обратно на Землю, Обратно на земята, 來去天堂, 天国からきたチャンピオン 2002
Updated 12 November 2020
Quotes
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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