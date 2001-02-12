I had a hard enough time trying to get this girl as a rich white man. Do you know how hard it's gonna be to try to get her as a broke black man?

Lance Barton I had a hard enough time trying to get this girl as a rich white man. Do you know how hard it's gonna be to try to get her as a broke black man?

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.