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Poster of Down to Earth
5.8
Kinoafisha Films Down to Earth
5.8

Down to Earth

, 2001
Down to Earth
USA, Australia, Germany, Canada / Comedy, Sci-Fi, Romantic / 18+
Poster of Down to Earth
5.8

Cast

Chris Rock
Chris Rock
Lance Barton
Regina King
Regina King
Sontee Jenkins
Mark Addy
Mark Addy
Cisco
Chazz Palminteri
Chazz Palminteri
King
Eugene Levy
Eugene Levy
Keyes
Frankie Faison
Frankie Faison
Whitney Daniels
Greg Germann
Sklar
Jennifer Coolidge
Jennifer Coolidge
Mrs. Wellington
Wanda Sykes
Wanda Sykes
Wanda
John Cho
John Cho
Phil Quon
Director Chris Weitz, Paul Weitz
Writer Elaine May, Warren Beatty, Ali LeRoi, Chris Rock, Lance Crouther
Composer Eddie Berkeley, Jamshied Sharifi
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA / Australia / Germany / Canada
Runtime 1 hour 27 minutes
Production year 2001
Online premiere 8 June 2001
World premiere 12 February 2001
Release date
12 February 2001 Russia 12+
5 September 2001 France
26 July 2001 Germany
8 June 2001 Great Britain
12 February 2001 Kazakhstan
16 February 2001 Netherlands 16
16 February 2001 USA
12 February 2001 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Budget $49,000,000
Worldwide Gross $71,186,502
Production 3 Arts Entertainment, Alphaville Films, CHS Productions
Also known as
Down to Earth, Estrenando Cuerpo, Ap' ta psila sta hamila, Atgal i Zeme, De vuelta a la tierra, Down to Earth (De vuelta a la Tierra), Einmal Himmel und zurück, I Was Made to Love Her, Les deux pieds sur terre, Les pieds sur terre, Mennyé má!, O Céu pode Esperar, Os Anjos Devem Estar Loucos, Ponovo na zemlji, Ritorno dal paradiso, Spadaj na ziemię, Taivaaseen ja takaisin, Απ'τα ψηλά στα χαμηλά, Назад на Землю, Обратно на Землю, Обратно на земята, 來去天堂, 天国からきたチャンピオン 2002

Film rating

5.8
Rate 15 votes
5.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 12 November 2020

Quotes

Lance Barton I had a hard enough time trying to get this girl as a rich white man. Do you know how hard it's gonna be to try to get her as a broke black man?
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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