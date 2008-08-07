Menu
6.1 IMDb Rating: 6
I Sell the Dead

I Sell the Dead - trailer
I Sell the Dead  trailer
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 2008
World premiere 7 August 2008
Release date
10 October 2008 Russia 16+
10 October 2008 Kazakhstan
7 August 2008 USA
10 October 2008 Ukraine
Budget $750,000
Worldwide Gross $8,050
Production Glass Eye Pix
Also known as
I Sell the Dead, Enchère et en os, Eu Vendo os Mortos, I Sell the Dead - Kuoleman kauppamiehet, Man Jenaazeh Ra Forookhtam, Nekroi gia poulima, Trupy sprzedaję, Νεκροί για πούλημα, Продавец мертвых, Продајем мртваце, セール・オブ・ザ・デッド
Director
Glenn McQuaid
Cast
Dominic Monaghan
Dominic Monaghan
Ron Perlman
Ron Perlman
Angus Scrimm
John Speredakos
Larry Fessenden
Larry Fessenden
Similar films for I Sell the Dead
Burke and Hare 6.5
Burke and Hare (2010)
Bad Milo 5.7
Bad Milo (2013)
Vampire Killers 5.6
Vampire Killers (2009)
The Revenant 6.3
The Revenant (2009)
Doghouse 6.2
Doghouse (2009)
Fido 6.6
Fido (2006)
Critters 2 5.6
Critters 2 (1988)
Before I Disappear 7.2
Before I Disappear (2014)
Don't Look Up 7.1
Don't Look Up (2021)
Pottersville 5.4
Pottersville (2017)
Moonwalkers 6.6
Moonwalkers (2015)
Stonewall 5.3
Stonewall (2015)

Quotes
Arthur Blake You be careful of dreams, Fanny. They'll lead you down a garden path and into a ditch before you know it. The Fortune of War Pub? Filled with people who followed their dreams. Look what they got to.
