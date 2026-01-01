Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films The Twilight Saga: New Moon The Twilight Saga: New Moon Awards

Awards and nominations of The Twilight Saga: New Moon 2009

Razzie Awards 2010 Razzie Awards 2010
Worst Supporting Actor
Nominee
 Worst Screenplay
Nominee
 Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel
Nominee
 Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2010 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2010
Best Movie
Winner
Best Male Performance
Winner
Best Kiss
Winner
Best Kiss
Winner
Best Female Performance
Winner
Best Female Performance
Winner
Best Male Performance
Winner
Best Male Performance
Nominee
 Best Male Performance
Nominee
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Buratino
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
Prostokvashino
Prostokvashino
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
Yolki 12
Yolki 12
2025, Russia, Comedy, Adventure, Family
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom
2025, Russia, Animation, Adventure, Family
Now You See Me 3
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
Father Mother Sister Brother
Father Mother Sister Brother
2025, USA, Drama
Za Palycha! 2
Za Palycha! 2
2026, Russia, Comedy
Diabolic
Diabolic
2025, Australia, Horror
CrazyMinded
CrazyMinded
2025, Italy, Comedy
Traction Park Massacre
Traction Park Massacre
2025, USA, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more