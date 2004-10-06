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Poster of Vipere au poing
6.4
Kinoafisha Films Vipere au poing
6.4

Vipere au poing

, 2004
Vipere au poing
France, Great Britain / Drama / 18+
Poster of Vipere au poing
6.4

Cast

Catherine Frot
Catherine Frot
Paule "Folcoche" Rézeau
Jacques Villeret
Jacques Rézeau
Jules Sitruk
Jean Rézeau
Cherie Lunghi
Cherie Lunghi
Miss Chilton
Hannah Taylor Gordon
Fine
Richard Bremmer
Richard Bremmer
L'abbé Traquet
Sabine Haudepin
Tante Thérèse
William Touil
Ferdinand "Freddie" Rézeau
Wojciech Pszoniak
Le père Volitza
Pierre Stévenin
Marcel
Director Philippe de Broca
Writer Hervé Bazin, Philippe de Broca, Olga Vincent
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France / Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2004
Online premiere 28 April 2025
World premiere 6 October 2004
Release date
6 October 2004 Russia 16+
6 October 2004 Belgium
6 October 2004 France
6 October 2004 Kazakhstan
6 October 2004 Switzerland
6 October 2004 Ukraine
Budget €7,000,000
Worldwide Gross $7,095,755
Production Angoa-Agicoa, France 3 Cinéma, Iris Group
Also known as
Vipère au poing, Viper in the Fist, Una víbora en el puño, Viper in der Faust, Viperát markolva, Żmija w garści, Змея в кулаке, 悲憐赤子心

Film rating

6.4
Rate 12 votes
6.4 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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