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Poster of Johnny Got His Gun
6.8
Kinoafisha Films Johnny Got His Gun
6.8

Johnny Got His Gun

, 2008
Johnny Got His Gun
USA / Drama / 18+
Poster of Johnny Got His Gun
6.8

Cast

Ben McKenzie
Ben McKenzie
Joe Bonham
Matty Ferraro
Rowan Joseph
Meredith Kendall
Mother's Voice
Shane Partlow
Director Rowan Joseph
Writer Bradley Rand Smith, Dalton Trumbo
Composer Michael Mortilla
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 15 minutes
Production year 2008
World premiere 22 September 2008
Release date
22 September 2008 Russia 16+
22 September 2008 Kazakhstan
22 October 2008 USA
22 September 2008 Ukraine
Production Greenwood Hill Productions, Tres Hermanos Productions
Also known as
Johnny Got His Gun, Johnny zieht in den Krieg

Film rating

6.8
Rate 11 votes
6.8 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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