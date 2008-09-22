Cast
Meredith Kendall
Mother's Voice
Cast and Crew
Director
Rowan Joseph
Writer
Bradley Rand Smith, Dalton Trumbo
Composer
Michael Mortilla
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 15 minutes
Production year
2008
World premiere
22 September 2008
Release date
|22 September 2008
|Russia
|
|16+
|22 September 2008
|Kazakhstan
|
|
|22 October 2008
|USA
|
|
|22 September 2008
|Ukraine
|
|
Production
Greenwood Hill Productions, Tres Hermanos Productions
Also known as
Johnny Got His Gun, Johnny zieht in den Krieg