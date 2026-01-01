Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Kramer vs. Kramer Kramer vs. Kramer Awards

Awards and nominations of Kramer vs. Kramer 1979

Academy Awards, USA 1980 Academy Awards, USA 1980
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Winner
Best Achievement in Directing
Winner
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Winner
Best Adapted Screenplay
Winner
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Film Editing
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Cinematography
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1980 Golden Globes, USA 1980
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Winner
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Winner
Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
 Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
 New Star of the Year in a Motion Picture - Male
Nominee
 Best Director
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1981 BAFTA Awards 1981
Best Film
Nominee
 Best Actor
Nominee
 Best Actress
Nominee
 Best Editing
Nominee
 Best Screenplay
Nominee
 Best Direction
Nominee
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Buratino
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Prostokvashino
Prostokvashino
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Playdate
Playdate
2025, USA / Canada, Action, Comedy
Now You See Me 3
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
Dobryy doktor
Dobryy doktor
2026, Russia, Comedy
The Confession
The Confession
2025, USA, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more