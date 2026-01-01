Menu
Awards and nominations of JFK 1991

Academy Awards, USA 1992 Academy Awards, USA 1992
Best Achievement in Film Editing
Winner
Best Achievement in Cinematography
Winner
Best Achievement in Film Editing
Winner
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Nominee
 Best Sound
Nominee
 Best Sound
Nominee
 Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
 Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
 Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1992 Golden Globes, USA 1992
Best Director
Winner
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
 Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
 Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1993 BAFTA Awards 1993
Best Sound
Winner
Best Editing
Winner
Best Editing
Winner
Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Nominee
 Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1992 MTV Movie + TV Awards 1992
Best Movie
Nominee
