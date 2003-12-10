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Poster of My New Partner III
6.0
Kinoafisha Films My New Partner III
6.0

My New Partner III

, 2004
Ripoux 3
France / Comedy / 18+
Poster of My New Partner III
6.0

Cast

Thierry Lhermitte
Thierry Lhermitte
François Lesbuche
Lorànt Deutsch
Julien
Chloé Flipo
Marie Morzini
Jean-Luc Bideau
Jean-Luc Bideau
Bloret
Bernadette Lafont
Bernadette Lafont
Carmen
Jean-François Balmer
Albert
Philippe Noiret
Philippe Noiret
René Boirond
Laurence Boccolini
Maud
Reinaldo Wong
Chen
Xing Xing Cheng
Mme Chen
Director Claude Zidi
Writer Simon Michaël, Claude Zidi
Composer Francis Lai
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 44 minutes
Production year 2004
World premiere 10 December 2003
Release date
1 July 2004 Russia 12+
1 July 2004 Belarus
10 December 2003 France
1 July 2004 Kazakhstan
1 July 2004 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $5,577,935
Production Gaumont, CPZ Productions, Plaza Production International
Also known as
Ripoux 3, Die Bestechlichen 3 - Rückkehr eines Gauners, Muta och kör 3, Part-Time Cops, Polícia... Pela Metade?!, Skorumpowani 3, Super prehnití, Super prohnilí, Super ripoux, Superprohnilí, Tymczasowi gliniarze, Zsaroló zsaruk 3., Відкрийте, поліція 3, Відчиніть, поліція 3, Отворете, полиция! 3, Откройте, полиция 3, Суперпродажні, 皇牌杂差3, Откройте, полиция! - 3, Откройте, полиция! 3

Film rating

6.0
Rate 10 votes
5.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 8 December 2020
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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