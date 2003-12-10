Film details
Country
France
Runtime
1 hour 44 minutes
Production year
2004
World premiere
10 December 2003
Release date
|1 July 2004
|Russia
|
|12+
|1 July 2004
|Belarus
|
|
|10 December 2003
|France
|
|
|1 July 2004
|Kazakhstan
|
|
|1 July 2004
|Ukraine
|
|
Worldwide Gross
$5,577,935
Production
Gaumont, CPZ Productions, Plaza Production International
Also known as
Ripoux 3, Die Bestechlichen 3 - Rückkehr eines Gauners, Muta och kör 3, Part-Time Cops, Polícia... Pela Metade?!, Skorumpowani 3, Super prehnití, Super prohnilí, Super ripoux, Superprohnilí, Tymczasowi gliniarze, Zsaroló zsaruk 3., Відкрийте, поліція 3, Відчиніть, поліція 3, Отворете, полиция! 3, Откройте, полиция 3, Суперпродажні, 皇牌杂差3, Откройте, полиция! - 3, Откройте, полиция! 3