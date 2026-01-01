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Poster of La Sorcière
6.7
Kinoafisha Films La Sorcière
6.7

La Sorcière

, 1956
La sorcière
Italy, France, Sweden / Drama / 18+
Poster of La Sorcière
6.7

Cast

Marina Vlady
Marina Vlady
Maurice Ronet
Nicole Courcel
Michel Etcheverry
Rune Lindström
Erik Hell
Director André Michel
Writer Paul Andréota, Jacques Companéez, Christiane Imbert, Aleksandr Kuprin
Composer Norbert Glanzberg, André Lafosse
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Italy / France / Sweden
Runtime 1 hour 37 minutes
Production year 1956
World premiere 6 June 1956
Release date
6 June 1956 France
8 August 1956 Germany
29 October 1956 Sweden
10 October 1956 USA
9 February 1959 USSR
Production Films Metzger et Woog, Iéna Productions, Nordisk Tonefilm
Also known as
La sorcière, Die blonde Hexe, La bruja, The Blonde Witch, Колдунья, A boszorkány, A Bruxa, A Feiticeira da Floresta, Blondvalge nõid, Czarownica, Das Mädchen aus dem Wald, De blonde heks, De heks, Forhekset, Häxan, La strega, Pos protognorisa ton erota, The Sorceress, Vrăjitoarea, 野性の誘惑

Film rating

6.7
Rate 14 votes
6.6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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