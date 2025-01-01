Menu
Awards and nominations of Mystic River 2003

Academy Awards, USA 2004 Academy Awards, USA 2004
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
 Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
 Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
 Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2003 Cannes Film Festival 2003
Golden Coach
Winner
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2004 Golden Globes, USA 2004
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Winner
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
 Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
 Best Director
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2004 BAFTA Awards 2004
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
 Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Nominee
 Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
 Best Actor
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2004 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2004
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
