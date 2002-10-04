ProductionBig Idea Productions, Family Home Entertainment (FHE)
Also known as
Jonah: A VeggieTales Movie, Jonás: Una película de los VeggieTales, Big Idea's Jonah: A VeggieTales Movie, Dobrodružství pirátů v zeleninové zemi, Histórias de Vegetais: O Filme, Jon and the Big Fish, Jona in velika riba, Jonah, Jonah : un film VeggieTales, Jonah e Os Vegetais, Jonah: Un film dei Verdurini, Jónás és a zöldségmesék, Jonas et les Végétaloufs, Jónas: Saga um grænmeti, Joonase Lood, Little Jonas: The Gardener in New Adventures, O mikros Ionas - Oi kipofatsoules se nees peripeteies, Povrtnici: Jonine Avanture, The Adventures of Pirates in the Country of Vegetables, The Stories of Jonah, Untitled sour patch kids film, Whale and Pirates, Wieloryb i piraci, Yachaegeugjang: Bejiteil, Іона: Казка овочів, Приключения пиратов в Стране Овощей, へっぽこヒーロー大冒険!! 〜ジョナくじらに飲まれる〜, 芦笋历险记, Histórias de Vegetais - O Filme, VeggieTales - Jonah - A Veggie Tales Movie
KhalilI am a caterpillar. Well, that's not entirely true. My mother was a caterpillar, my father was a worm, but I'm okay with that now.
ShowtimesCurrently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Interesting facts
The filmmakers initially considered adapting the story of Noah's Ark for the film, but producing animal fur would have been prohibitively expensive. They therefore opted for Jonah's tale instead, as whales do not have fur.