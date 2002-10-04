I am a caterpillar. Well, that's not entirely true. My mother was a caterpillar, my father was a worm, but I'm okay with that now.

Khalil I am a caterpillar. Well, that's not entirely true. My mother was a caterpillar, my father was a worm, but I'm okay with that now.

Showtimes

Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.