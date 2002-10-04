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Poster of Jonah: A VeggieTales Movie
6.0
Kinoafisha Films Jonah: A VeggieTales Movie
6.0

Jonah: A VeggieTales Movie

, 2002
Jonah: A VeggieTales Movie
USA / Comedy, Animation, Family, Musical / 18+
Poster of Jonah: A VeggieTales Movie
6.0

Cast

Phil Vischer
Bob the Tomato
Phil Vischer
Bob the Tomato
Phil Vischer
Bob the Tomato
Mike Nawrocki
Cockney Pea #1
Mike Nawrocki
Cockney Pea #1
Mike Nawrocki
Cockney Pea #1
Tim Hodge
Khalil
Lisa Vischer
Junior Asparagus
Shelby Morimoto
Annie
Dan Anderson
Dad Asparagus
Kristin Blegen
Laura Carrot
Jim Poole
Townsperson
Director Mike Nawrocki, Phil Vischer
Writer Phil Vischer, Mike Nawrocki
Composer Kurt Heinecke, Phil Vischer
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 22 minutes
Production year 2002
World premiere 4 October 2002
Release date
29 August 2003 Russia
29 August 2003 Belarus
29 August 2003 Kazakhstan
4 October 2002 USA
29 August 2003 Ukraine
MPAA G
Budget $14,000,000
Worldwide Gross $25,621,297
Production Big Idea Productions, Family Home Entertainment (FHE)
Also known as
Jonah: A VeggieTales Movie, Jonás: Una película de los VeggieTales, Big Idea's Jonah: A VeggieTales Movie, Dobrodružství pirátů v zeleninové zemi, Histórias de Vegetais: O Filme, Jon and the Big Fish, Jona in velika riba, Jonah, Jonah : un film VeggieTales, Jonah e Os Vegetais, Jonah: Un film dei Verdurini, Jónás és a zöldségmesék, Jonas et les Végétaloufs, Jónas: Saga um grænmeti, Joonase Lood, Little Jonas: The Gardener in New Adventures, O mikros Ionas - Oi kipofatsoules se nees peripeteies, Povrtnici: Jonine Avanture, The Adventures of Pirates in the Country of Vegetables, The Stories of Jonah, Untitled sour patch kids film, Whale and Pirates, Wieloryb i piraci, Yachaegeugjang: Bejiteil, Іона: Казка овочів, Приключения пиратов в Стране Овощей, へっぽこヒーロー大冒険!! 〜ジョナくじらに飲まれる〜, 芦笋历险记, Histórias de Vegetais - O Filme, VeggieTales - Jonah - A Veggie Tales Movie

Cartoon rating

6.0
Rate 11 votes
6.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films  Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Interesting facts

The filmmakers initially considered adapting the story of Noah's Ark for the film, but producing animal fur would have been prohibitively expensive. They therefore opted for Jonah's tale instead, as whales do not have fur.

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