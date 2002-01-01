Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of The Red Siren
6.1
Kinoafisha Films The Red Siren
6.1

The Red Siren

, 2002
La Sirene rouge
France / Sci-Fi, Thriller / 18+
Poster of The Red Siren
6.1

Cast

Jean-Marc Barr
Jean-Marc Barr
Hugo Cornelius Toorop
Asia Argento
Asia Argento
Anita
Frances Barber
Frances Barber
Eva
Andrew Tiernan
Koesler
Alexandra Negrão
Alice
Vernon Dobtcheff
Vitali
Johan Leysen
Travis
Édouard Montoute
Oliveira
Jean-Christophe Bouvet
Jean-Christophe Bouvet
Lucas
Carlo Brandt
Vondt
Director Olivier Megaton
Writer Alain Berliner, Robert Conrath, Maurice G. Dantec, Olivier Megaton
Composer Nicolas Bikialo
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 58 minutes
Production year 2002
Online premiere 4 October 2003
World premiere 1 January 2002
Release date
19 December 2002 Russia
24 December 2003 Bahrain
28 August 2002 Belgium
21 August 2002 France
1 January 2002 Italy
15 January 2003 Kazakhstan
24 February 2004 Kuwait
21 March 2003 Lithuania
7 April 2004 Mexico
13 July 2004 USA
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $898,227
Production Haut et Court, StudioCanal, France 2 Cinéma
Also known as
La sirène rouge, The Red Siren, Red Siren, Alerta Vermelho, Czerwona syrena, El profesional, La sirena roja, Raudona sirena, Raudonoji sirena, Rojo profundo, Vörös szirén, Красная сирена, Червената сирена, レッド・サイレン, 赤色殺機, A vörös szirén

Film rating

6.1
Rate 11 votes
5.2 IMDb

Quotes

Vondt You cannot endanger your whole organization for that kid. You have to concentrate on preserving what's essential.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for The Red Siren

Boarding Gate
Boarding Gate Thriller
2007, France
5.0
Vera
Vera Drama
2022, Austria
6.0
Babylon A.D.
Babylon A.D. Adventure, Sci-Fi, Thriller, Action
2008, USA / France
6.0
B. Monkey
B. Monkey Crime, Drama, Romantic
1998, USA
5.0
Night Fare
Night Fare Thriller
2015, France
5.0
L'amour en question
L'amour en question Thriller
1978, France
6.0
Colombiana
Colombiana Drama, Adventure, Action, Thriller
2011, USA / France
6.0
The Last Days of American Crime
The Last Days of American Crime Action, Thriller, Crime
2020, USA
3.0
Taken 3
Taken 3 Crime, Action, Thriller
2015, France
6.0
Taken 2
Taken 2 Thriller, Drama, Crime, Action
2012, France
7.0
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Raspakovka
Raspakovka
2026, Russia, Comedy
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Ded Fomich
Ded Fomich
2026, Russia, Comedy
Malysh-karatist
Malysh-karatist
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Letom vsyakoe byvaet. Pobeg iz Skolbora
Letom vsyakoe byvaet. Pobeg iz Skolbora
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
Papa, kupi pyosika
Papa, kupi pyosika
2026, Russia, Animation, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more