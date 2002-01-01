ProductionHaut et Court, StudioCanal, France 2 Cinéma
Also known as
La sirène rouge, The Red Siren, Red Siren, Alerta Vermelho, Czerwona syrena, El profesional, La sirena roja, Raudona sirena, Raudonoji sirena, Rojo profundo, Vörös szirén, Красная сирена, Червената сирена, レッド・サイレン, 赤色殺機, A vörös szirén
Film rating
6.1
Rate11 votes
5.2IMDb
Quotes
VondtYou cannot endanger your whole organization for that kid. You have to concentrate on preserving what's essential.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Interesting facts
Jean-Marc Barr appears as the very same Hugo Toorop whom Vin Diesel portrays in Babylon A.D.