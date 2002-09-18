ProductionFranchise Pictures, Chris Lee Productions, MHF Erste Academy Film GmbH & Co. Produktions KG
Also known as
Ballistic: Ecks vs. Sever, Ballistic, Balistik, Permiso para matar, Antimetopoi me to thanato, Balística, Balistik: Eks protiv Sever, Ballistic - Robbanásig feltöltve, Ballistika: Ekss pret Sīveru, Dupla Explosiva, Ecks contre Sever: Affrontement mortel, Ecks vs. Sever, Enemigos: Ecks contra Sever, Gunner, Legion, Tormenta de fuego, X vs. Sever, Αντιμέτωποι με το θάνατο, Балистик, Балістика: Екс проти Сівер, Баллистика: Экс против Сивер, バリスティック, 出奇制勝, 엑스 vs 세버
Film rating
4.2
Rate10 votes
3.7IMDb
Updated 11 June 2024
Stills
Quotes
EcksWhere did you get all this ordnance?
SeverSome women buy shoes.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Interesting facts
The film sits at number one on Rotten Tomatoes' list titled 'The 100 Worst Reviewed Films of All Time'.