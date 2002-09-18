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Poster of Ballistic: Ecks vs. Sever
4.2
Kinoafisha Films Ballistic: Ecks vs. Sever
4.2

Ballistic: Ecks vs. Sever

, 2002
Ballistic: Ecks vs Sever
USA, Germany / Sci-Fi, Action / 18+
Poster of Ballistic: Ecks vs. Sever
4.2

Synopsis

Tasked with destroying each other, an FBI agent and a rogue DIA agent soon discover that there's a much bigger enemy at work.

Cast

Antonio Banderas
Antonio Banderas
Jeremiah Ecks
Lucy Liu
Lucy Liu
Sever
Ray Park
A.J. Ross
Talisa Soto
Talisa Soto
Rayne
Miguel Sandoval
Miguel Sandoval
Julio Martin
Terry Chen
Terry Chen
Harry
Sandrine Holt
Sandrine Holt
Agent Bennett
Josephine Jacob
Gregg Henry
Gregg Henry
Clark
Roger Cross
Zane
Steve Bacic
Steve Bacic
Agent Fleming
Director Wych Kaosayananda
Writer Alan B. McElroy
Composer Don Davis
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA / Germany
Runtime 1 hour 31 minutes
Production year 2002
World premiere 18 September 2002
Release date
13 February 2003 Russia Каскад 18+
27 February 2003 Czechia U
16 October 2002 Germany
13 February 2003 Kazakhstan
20 September 2002 USA
13 February 2003 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $70,000,000
Worldwide Gross $20,154,899
Production Franchise Pictures, Chris Lee Productions, MHF Erste Academy Film GmbH & Co. Produktions KG
Also known as
Ballistic: Ecks vs. Sever, Ballistic, Balistik, Permiso para matar, Antimetopoi me to thanato, Balística, Balistik: Eks protiv Sever, Ballistic - Robbanásig feltöltve, Ballistika: Ekss pret Sīveru, Dupla Explosiva, Ecks contre Sever: Affrontement mortel, Ecks vs. Sever, Enemigos: Ecks contra Sever, Gunner, Legion, Tormenta de fuego, X vs. Sever, Αντιμέτωποι με το θάνατο, Балистик, Балістика: Екс проти Сівер, Баллистика: Экс против Сивер, バリスティック, 出奇制勝, 엑스 vs 세버

Film rating

4.2
Rate 10 votes
3.7 IMDb
Updated 11 June 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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