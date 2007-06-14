Cast
Cast and Crew
Director
Avi Nesher
Writer
Avi Nesher, Hadar Galron
Composer
Daniel Salomon
Film details
Country
France / Israel
Runtime
2 hours 0 minute
Production year
2007
World premiere
14 June 2007
MPAA
R
Worldwide Gross
$264,006
Production
Artomas Communications, Metro Communications, Tu Vas Voir Productions
Also known as
Ha-sodot, The Secrets, Emeth, Ha-Sodot - Salaisuus, Les secrets, Los secretos, Secrets, Segredos Íntimos, Sekrety, Sırlar, Tajomstvá, Thammena mystika, Titkok, Секреты, Тайни, 秘密の祈り, Segredos Intimos, Salaisuus