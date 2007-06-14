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Poster of The Secrets
7.4
Kinoafisha Films The Secrets
7.4

The Secrets

, 2007
The Secrets
France, Israel / Drama / 18+
Poster of The Secrets
7.4

Cast

Fanny Ardant
Fanny Ardant
Anouk
Ania Bukstein
Noemi
Michal Shtamler
Michel
Adir Miller
Yanki
Dana Ivgy
Sigi
Guri Alfi
Michael
Talli Oren
Sheine
Tikva Dayan
Rabbinit
Alma Zack
Racheli
Seffy Rivlin
Rabbi Hess
Director Avi Nesher
Writer Avi Nesher, Hadar Galron
Composer Daniel Salomon
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France / Israel
Runtime 2 hours 0 minute
Production year 2007
World premiere 14 June 2007
Release date
14 June 2007 Israel
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $264,006
Production Artomas Communications, Metro Communications, Tu Vas Voir Productions
Also known as
Ha-sodot, The Secrets, Emeth, Ha-Sodot - Salaisuus, Les secrets, Los secretos, Secrets, Segredos Íntimos, Sekrety, Sırlar, Tajomstvá, Thammena mystika, Titkok, Секреты, Тайни, 秘密の祈り, Segredos Intimos, Salaisuus

Film rating

7.4
Rate 14 votes
7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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