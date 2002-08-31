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Poster of Führer EX
5.8
Kinoafisha Films Führer EX
5.8

Führer EX

, 2002
Fuhrer Ex
Germany, Italy / Drama / 18+
Poster of Führer EX
5.8

Cast

Christian Blümel
Heiko
Aaron Hildebrand
Tommy
Jule Flierl
Beate
Luci van Org
Elisabeth
Detlef Kapplusch
ABV Arndt
Marco Schulz
Volkspolizist
Dennis Grabosch
Olaf
Max Richter
Psycho
Steffen Haja
Helmuth
Jasmin Aksan
Margit
Director Winfried Bonengel
Writer Winfried Bonengel, Douglas Graham, Ingo Klier
Composer Loek Dikker
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Germany / Italy
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 2002
World premiere 31 August 2002
Release date
15 October 2003 France
24 October 2002 Germany
31 August 2002 USA
Budget €5,000,000
Worldwide Gross $51,772
Production Next Film, StudioCanal, MBP (Germany)
Also known as
Führer Ex, Fuehrer Ex, Les Enfants de la colère, Przywódca, Stin ypiresia tou Fuhrer, Наци

Film rating

5.8
Rate 14 votes
6.6 IMDb
Updated 29 April 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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