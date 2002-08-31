Cast
Detlef Kapplusch
ABV Arndt
Marco Schulz
Volkspolizist
Cast and Crew
Director
Winfried Bonengel
Writer
Winfried Bonengel, Douglas Graham, Ingo Klier
Composer
Loek Dikker
Film details
Country
Germany / Italy
Runtime
1 hour 45 minutes
Production year
2002
World premiere
31 August 2002
Release date
|15 October 2003
|France
|
|
|24 October 2002
|Germany
|
|
|31 August 2002
|USA
|
|
Budget
€5,000,000
Worldwide Gross
$51,772
Production
Next Film, StudioCanal, MBP (Germany)
Also known as
Führer Ex, Fuehrer Ex, Les Enfants de la colère, Przywódca, Stin ypiresia tou Fuhrer, Наци