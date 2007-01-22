Menu
Poster of Hounddog
7.0 IMDb Rating: 6.2
Kinoafisha Films Hounddog

Hounddog

Hounddog 18+
Synopsis

A drama set in the American South, where a precocious, troubled girl finds a safe haven in the music and movement of Elvis Presley.
Hounddog  trailer
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 42 minutes
Production year 2007
World premiere 22 January 2007
Release date
22 January 2007 Russia 18+
22 January 2007 Kazakhstan
22 January 2007 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $3,750,000
Worldwide Gross $131,961
Production Deerjen Films, Full Moon Films NY, The Motion Picture Group
Also known as
Hounddog, Untitled Dakota Fanning Project, Затравленная, Зацькована, 猎犬
Director
Deborah Kampmeier
Cast
Oliver Kleyton-Lyuk
Dakota Fanning
Dakota Fanning
Cody Hanford
Piper Laurie
Piper Laurie
David Morse
David Morse
Cast and Crew
Film rating

7.0
Rate 13 votes
6.2 IMDb
Quotes
Lewellen What's that from?
Buddy What?
Lewellen That big ole bruise you got there.
Buddy Nothin'.
Lewellen I got one, too.
Buddy Where?
Lewellen Right here. My daddy did it.
Buddy My daddy don't hit me!
Lewellen Does so.
Buddy Does not, you liar!
Lewellen I'm gonna kill my daddy one day.
Buddy Are not.
Lewellen Am too! I'll kill your daddy too, if you want.
Hounddog - trailer
Hounddog Trailer
