7.0
IMDb Rating: 6.2
Hounddog
Hounddog
Hounddog
18+
Musical
Drama
Synopsis
A drama set in the American South, where a precocious, troubled girl finds a safe haven in the music and movement of Elvis Presley.
Hounddog
trailer
trailer
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 42 minutes
Production year
2007
World premiere
22 January 2007
Release date
22 January 2007
Russia
18+
22 January 2007
Kazakhstan
22 January 2007
Ukraine
MPAA
R
Budget
$3,750,000
Worldwide Gross
$131,961
Production
Deerjen Films, Full Moon Films NY, The Motion Picture Group
Also known as
Hounddog, Untitled Dakota Fanning Project, Затравленная, Зацькована, 猎犬
Director
Deborah Kampmeier
Cast
Oliver Kleyton-Lyuk
Dakota Fanning
Cody Hanford
Piper Laurie
David Morse
Similar films for Hounddog
7.1
The Runaways
(2010)
6.1
Nine Lives
(2005)
5.2
Return to Sender
(2015)
5.8
The Motel Life
(2012)
7.1
Now Is Good
(2012)
7.5
The Secret Life of Bees
(2008)
7.3
The War Zone
(1998)
7.4
The Conspirator
(2010)
6.8
The Private Lives of Pippa Lee
(2009)
8.9
The Green Mile
(1999)
6.6
Land
(2021)
5.1
The Benefactor
(2016)
7.0
13
votes
6.2
IMDb
Quotes
Lewellen
What's that from?
Buddy
What?
Lewellen
That big ole bruise you got there.
Buddy
Nothin'.
Lewellen
I got one, too.
Buddy
Where?
Lewellen
Right here. My daddy did it.
Buddy
My daddy don't hit me!
Lewellen
Does so.
Buddy
Does not, you liar!
Lewellen
I'm gonna kill my daddy one day.
Buddy
Are not.
Lewellen
Am too! I'll kill your daddy too, if you want.
Hounddog
Trailer
