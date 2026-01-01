Menu
Films
Great Expectations
Great Expectations Awards
Awards and nominations of Great Expectations 1946
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Awards
Similar
Quotes
Filming locations
Academy Awards, USA 1948
Best Achievement in Cinematography
Winner
Best Achievement in Production Design
Winner
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
