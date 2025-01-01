Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films The Wild Thornberrys Movie The Wild Thornberrys Movie Awards

Awards and nominations of The Wild Thornberrys Movie 2002

Academy Awards, USA 2003 Academy Awards, USA 2003
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2003 Golden Globes, USA 2003
Best Song
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2003 BAFTA Awards 2003
Best Feature Film
Nominee
Moment istiny
Moment istiny
2025, Russia, Drama, History, War
Rowing for Gold
Rowing for Gold
2025, Russia, Drama
Alice in Wonderland
Alice in Wonderland
2025, Russia, Musical
My Pet Dragon
My Pet Dragon
2025, Russia, Adventure, Fairy Tale
Finnick 2
Finnick 2
2025, Russia, Animation, Family
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Lermontov. Doomsday
Lermontov. Doomsday
2025, Russia / Georgia, Biography
Tron 3
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Good Boy
Good Boy
2025, USA, Horror, Thriller
The Black Phone 2
The Black Phone 2
2025, USA, Horror
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more