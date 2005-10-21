ProductionTouchstone Pictures, Hyde Park Entertainment, Brass Hat Films Slate 1 Shopgirl
Also known as
Shopgirl, Az eladólány, Chica de mostrador, Garota da Vitrine, Koritsi gia dyo, Ena, Le rayon des gants, Meitene no veikala, Müüjatüdruk, Shopgirl - tavaratalon tyttö, Shopgirl／恋の商品価値, Troje do pary, Uma Rapariga Cheia de Sonhos, Ένα κορίτσι για δύο, Продавачката, Продавчиня, Продавщица, 灰姑娘的愛情手套, Shop Girl, 导购女郎, La chica del mostrador
Ray PorterAs Ray Porter watches Mirabelle walk away he feels a loss. How is it possible, he thinks, to miss a woman whom he kept at a distance so that when she was gone he would not miss her. Only then does he realize that wanting part of her and not all of her had hurt them both and how he cannot justify his actions except that... well... it was life.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.