Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Shopgirl
6.5
Kinoafisha Films Shopgirl
6.5

Shopgirl

, 2005
Shopgirl
USA / Drama, Romantic, Comedy / 18+
Poster of Shopgirl
6.5

Cast

Steve Martin
Steve Martin
Ray Porter
Claire Danes
Claire Danes
Mirabelle
Jason Schwartzman
Jason Schwartzman
Jeremy
Sam Bottoms
Sam Bottoms
Dan Buttersfield
Shawn Christian
Frances Conroy
Frances Conroy
Catherine Buttersfield
Gina Doctor
Del Rey
Shane Edelman
Anne Marie Howard
Joshua Snyder
Brigit Wilson
Brigit Wilson
Lisa Cramer
Rebecca Pidgeon
Christie Richards
Director Anand Tucker
Writer Steve Martin
Composer Barrington Pheloung
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 44 minutes
Production year 2005
Online premiere 7 September 2007
World premiere 21 October 2005
Release date
24 November 2005 Russia Централ Партнершип 16+
24 November 2005 Belarus
26 April 2006 Hungary 12
24 November 2005 Kazakhstan
5 May 2006 Mexico
21 October 2005 USA
24 November 2005 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $10,200,000
Worldwide Gross $11,675,161
Production Touchstone Pictures, Hyde Park Entertainment, Brass Hat Films Slate 1 Shopgirl
Also known as
Shopgirl, Az eladólány, Chica de mostrador, Garota da Vitrine, Koritsi gia dyo, Ena, Le rayon des gants, Meitene no veikala, Müüjatüdruk, Shopgirl - tavaratalon tyttö, Shopgirl／恋の商品価値, Troje do pary, Uma Rapariga Cheia de Sonhos, Ένα κορίτσι για δύο, Продавачката, Продавчиня, Продавщица, 灰姑娘的愛情手套, Shop Girl, 导购女郎, La chica del mostrador

Film rating

6.5
Rate 12 votes
6.3 IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 15 December 2023

Quotes

Ray Porter As Ray Porter watches Mirabelle walk away he feels a loss. How is it possible, he thinks, to miss a woman whom he kept at a distance so that when she was gone he would not miss her. Only then does he realize that wanting part of her and not all of her had hurt them both and how he cannot justify his actions except that... well... it was life.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for Shopgirl

A Simple Twist of Fate
A Simple Twist of Fate Comedy, Drama
1994, USA
6.0
Bringing Down the House
Bringing Down the House Comedy
2003, USA
6.0
Joe Gould's Secret
Joe Gould's Secret Drama
2000, USA
6.0
HouseSitter
HouseSitter Romantic, Comedy
1992, USA
6.0
Confucius
Confucius Drama, Biography, History
2009, China
6.0
Kawasaki's Rose
Kawasaki's Rose Drama
2009, Czechia
7.0
Phantom Punch
Phantom Punch Biography, Drama
2008, Canada / USA
5.0
Novocaine
Novocaine Crime, Thriller, Comedy, Drama
2001, USA
6.0
Roxanne
Roxanne Comedy, Romantic
1987, USA
6.0
Leap Year
Leap Year Comedy, Romantic
2010, USA / Ireland
6.0
It's Complicated
It's Complicated Romantic, Comedy
2009, USA
7.0
The Out-of-Towners
The Out-of-Towners Comedy
1999, USA
6.0
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Evil Dead Burn
Evil Dead Burn
2026, USA, Horror
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Her Private Hell
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more