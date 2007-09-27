Cast
Jennifer Aguilar
Female Grad Student
Michael Ashcraft
South Dakota Scientist 2
Paul W. Burmaster
North Dakota Collector #1
Albert J. Burnes
Male Grad Student
Daniel Coldham
Phosphate Mine Worker
Toni Dodd
Pamela Everhart
Derek Gamble
Phosphate Mine Worker
Chris Glaze
Michael J. Everhart
Curtis Hawkins
Phosphate Mine Worker
Cast and Crew
Director
Sean MacLeod Phillips
Writer
Mose Richards
Composer
Richard Evans, Peter Gabriel, David Rhodes
Animated film details
Country
USA
Runtime
40 minutes
Production year
2007
World premiere
27 September 2007
Release date
|23 July 2009
|Russia
| Каскад
|
|27 September 2007
|Australia
|
|
|23 July 2009
|Belarus
|
|
|5 October 2007
|Canada
|
|
|19 March 2008
|France
|
|
|23 July 2009
|Kazakhstan
|
|
|24 June 2008
|USA
|
|
|23 July 2009
|Ukraine
|
|
Worldwide Gross
$50,652,463
Production
National Geographic Films
Also known as
Sea Monsters: A Prehistoric Adventure, Géants des profondeurs 3D - Une aventure préhistorique, Gigantes del Océano. Una aventura prehistórica, Morskie Stwory 3D: Prehistoryczna przygoda, Quái Vật Biển Thời Tiền Sử, Sea Monsters 3D, Sea Monsters 3D - Urgiganten der Meere, Tengeri ősszörnyek, Чудища морей: Доисторическое приключение, Чудовиська морів: Доісторична пригода, シーモンスター, 与海怪同行, 海洋巨兽：史前探险, 迪士尼自然：与海怪同行, Gigantes del océano 3D, IMAX - Sea Monsters: A Prehistoric Adventure 3D, Monstres marins : une aventure préhistorique