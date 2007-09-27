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Poster of Sea Monsters: A Prehistoric Adventure
7.0
Sea Monsters: A Prehistoric Adventure - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Sea Monsters: A Prehistoric Adventure
7.0

Sea Monsters: A Prehistoric Adventure

, 2007
Sea Monsters: A Prehistoric Adventure
USA / Documentary, Animation, Adventure / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Sea Monsters: A Prehistoric Adventure
7.0
Sea Monsters: A Prehistoric Adventure - Trailer
Sea Monsters: A Prehistoric Adventure  Trailer

Cast

Liev Schreiber
Liev Schreiber
Self - Narrator
Jennifer Aguilar
Female Grad Student
Michael Ashcraft
South Dakota Scientist 2
Paul W. Burmaster
North Dakota Collector #1
Albert J. Burnes
Male Grad Student
Daniel Coldham
Phosphate Mine Worker
Toni Dodd
Pamela Everhart
Derek Gamble
Phosphate Mine Worker
Chris Glaze
Michael J. Everhart
Curtis Hawkins
Phosphate Mine Worker
Director Sean MacLeod Phillips
Writer Mose Richards
Composer Richard Evans, Peter Gabriel, David Rhodes
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USA
Runtime 40 minutes
Production year 2007
World premiere 27 September 2007
Release date
23 July 2009 Russia Каскад
27 September 2007 Australia
23 July 2009 Belarus
5 October 2007 Canada
19 March 2008 France
23 July 2009 Kazakhstan
24 June 2008 USA
23 July 2009 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $50,652,463
Production National Geographic Films
Also known as
Sea Monsters: A Prehistoric Adventure, Géants des profondeurs 3D - Une aventure préhistorique, Gigantes del Océano. Una aventura prehistórica, Morskie Stwory 3D: Prehistoryczna przygoda, Quái Vật Biển Thời Tiền Sử, Sea Monsters 3D, Sea Monsters 3D - Urgiganten der Meere, Tengeri ősszörnyek, Чудища морей: Доисторическое приключение, Чудовиська морів: Доісторична пригода, シーモンスター, 与海怪同行, 海洋巨兽：史前探险, 迪士尼自然：与海怪同行, Gigantes del océano 3D, IMAX - Sea Monsters: A Prehistoric Adventure 3D, Monstres marins : une aventure préhistorique

Cartoon rating

7.0
Rate 15 votes
7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films 

Film Trailers

All trailers
Sea Monsters: A Prehistoric Adventure - Trailer
Sea Monsters: A Prehistoric Adventure Trailer
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Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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