Films
Room at the Top
Room at the Top Awards
Awards and nominations of Room at the Top 1959
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Soundtrack
Posters
Awards
Similar
Quotes
Academy Awards, USA 1960
Best Adapted Screenplay
Winner
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Winner
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1959
Best Actress
Winner
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1960
Samuel Goldwyn Award
Winner
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1959
Best Film from any Source
Winner
Best Foreign Actress
Winner
Outstanding British Film of the Year
Winner
Best British Actor
Nominee
Best British Actor
Nominee
Most Promising Newcomer to Film
Nominee
Best British Actress
Nominee
