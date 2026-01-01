Menu
Alex Feldman
Alex Feldman
Date of Birth
19 October 1979
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Horror actor, Thriller hero, Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.9
The Collector
(2009)
5.6
When Will I Be Loved
(2004)
6.9
The Collector
The Collector
Horror, Thriller, Crime
2009, USA
Watch trailer
5.6
When Will I Be Loved
When Will I Be Loved
Drama
2004, USA
