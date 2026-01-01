Menu
Russian
Alex Feldman

Date of Birth
19 October 1979
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Horror actor, Thriller hero, Dramatic actor

The Collector 6.9
The Collector (2009)
When Will I Be Loved 5.6
When Will I Be Loved (2004)

The Collector 6.9
Horror, Thriller, Crime 2009, USA
When Will I Be Loved 5.6
Drama 2004, USA
