Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Thelma & Louise Thelma & Louise Awards

Awards and nominations of Thelma & Louise 1991

Academy Awards, USA 1992 Academy Awards, USA 1992
Best Original Screenplay
Winner
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Film Editing
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Cinematography
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1992 Golden Globes, USA 1992
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Winner
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
 Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
 Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1992 BAFTA Awards 1992
Best Film
Nominee
 Best Film
Nominee
 Best Actress
Nominee
 Best Actress
Nominee
 Best Cinematography
Nominee
 Best Editing
Nominee
 Best Screenplay (Original)
Nominee
 Best Direction
Nominee
 Original Score
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1992 MTV Movie + TV Awards 1992
Best Female Performance
Nominee
 Best On-Screen Duo
Nominee
 Best On-Screen Duo
Nominee
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Buratino
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
Prostokvashino
Prostokvashino
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Dobryy doktor
Dobryy doktor
2026, Russia, Comedy
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom
2025, Russia, Animation, Adventure, Family
Yolki 12
Yolki 12
2025, Russia, Comedy, Adventure, Family
Now You See Me 3
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
The Confession
The Confession
2025, USA, Horror
Father Mother Sister Brother
Father Mother Sister Brother
2025, USA, Drama
Kulachnyy
Kulachnyy
2025, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more