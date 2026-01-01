Menu
Kinoafisha
Films
Thelma & Louise
Thelma & Louise Awards
Awards and nominations of Thelma & Louise 1991
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Soundtrack
Posters
Awards
Similar
Quotes
Filming locations
Academy Awards, USA 1992
Best Original Screenplay
Winner
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Best Achievement in Film Editing
Nominee
Best Achievement in Cinematography
Nominee
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1992
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Winner
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1992
Best Film
Nominee
Best Film
Nominee
Best Actress
Nominee
Best Actress
Nominee
Best Cinematography
Nominee
Best Editing
Nominee
Best Screenplay (Original)
Nominee
Best Direction
Nominee
Original Score
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1992
Best Female Performance
Nominee
Best On-Screen Duo
Nominee
Best On-Screen Duo
Nominee
