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The Silence of the Lambs
The Silence of the Lambs Awards
Awards and nominations of The Silence of the Lambs 1991
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Academy Awards, USA 1992
Best Achievement in Directing
Winner
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Winner
Best Adapted Screenplay
Winner
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Winner
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Best Achievement in Film Editing
Nominee
Best Sound
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1992
Best Actress - Drama
Winner
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Best Director
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1992
Best Actor
Winner
Best Actress
Winner
Best Film
Nominee
Best Cinematography
Nominee
Best Sound
Nominee
Best Editing
Nominee
Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Nominee
Best Direction
Nominee
Original Score
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 1991
Best Director
Winner
Golden Berlin Bear
Nominee
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