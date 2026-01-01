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Kinoafisha Films The Silence of the Lambs The Silence of the Lambs Awards

Awards and nominations of The Silence of the Lambs 1991

Academy Awards, USA 1992 Academy Awards, USA 1992
Best Achievement in Directing
Winner
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Winner
Best Adapted Screenplay
Winner
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Winner
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Best Achievement in Film Editing
Nominee
 Best Sound
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1992 Golden Globes, USA 1992
Best Actress - Drama
Winner
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
 Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
 Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
 Best Director
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1992 BAFTA Awards 1992
Best Actor
Winner
Best Actress
Winner
Best Film
Nominee
 Best Cinematography
Nominee
 Best Sound
Nominee
 Best Editing
Nominee
 Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Nominee
 Best Direction
Nominee
 Original Score
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 1991 Berlin International Film Festival 1991
Best Director
Winner
Golden Berlin Bear
Nominee
The Drama
The Drama
2026, USA, Romantic, Comedy, Drama
Angels of War
Angels of War
2026, Russia, Drama, History, War
Zhdun 2
Zhdun 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Kommersant
Kommersant
2026, Russia, Drama, Adaptation
Litvyak
Litvyak
2026, Russia, Action, Drama, History, War
Gruzovichki
Gruzovichki
2026, Russia, Animation
Sem vyorst do rassveta
Sem vyorst do rassveta
2025, Russia, Drama, War, History
Priklyucheniya zhyoltogo chemodanchika
Priklyucheniya zhyoltogo chemodanchika
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy, Adventure, Fantasy
Undertone
Undertone
2025, Canada / USA, Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller
Your Heart Will Be Broken
Your Heart Will Be Broken
2026, Russia, Romantic
Grace
Grace
2025, Italy, Drama
Beast
Beast
2026, USA / Australia, Action, Drama, Sport
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