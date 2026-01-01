Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
The Wizard of Oz
The Wizard of Oz Awards
Awards and nominations of The Wizard of Oz 1939
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Soundtrack
Posters
Awards
Trailers
Similar
Quotes
Filming locations
Goofs
Academy Awards, USA 1940
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Winner
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
Winner
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Achievement in Production Design
Nominee
Best Achievement in Visual Effects
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1939
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Now Playing
New Releases
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
Prostokvashino
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Dobryy doktor
2026, Russia, Comedy
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom
2025, Russia, Animation, Adventure, Family
Yolki 12
2025, Russia, Comedy, Adventure, Family
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
The Confession
2025, USA, Horror
Father Mother Sister Brother
2025, USA, Drama
CrazyMinded
2025, Italy, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree