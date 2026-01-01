Menu
Awards and nominations of Ghostbusters 1984

Academy Awards, USA 1985 Academy Awards, USA 1985
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Visual Effects
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1985 Golden Globes, USA 1985
Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
 Best Song
Nominee
 Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1985 BAFTA Awards 1985
Best Original Song
Winner
Best Special Visual Effects
Nominee
