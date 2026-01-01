Menu
Films
A Few Good Men
A Few Good Men Awards
Awards and nominations of A Few Good Men 1992
Academy Awards, USA 1993
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Achievement in Film Editing
Nominee
Best Sound
Nominee
Best Sound
Nominee
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1993
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Best Director
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1993
Best Movie
Winner
Best Male Performance
Nominee
Most Desirable Male
Nominee
Best Villain
Nominee
Best Female Performance
Nominee
Best Male Performance
Nominee
