A Few Good Men Awards

Awards and nominations of A Few Good Men 1992

Academy Awards, USA 1993 Academy Awards, USA 1993
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
 Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Film Editing
Nominee
 Best Sound
Nominee
 Best Sound
Nominee
 Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1993 Golden Globes, USA 1993
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
 Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
 Best Director
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1993 MTV Movie + TV Awards 1993
Best Movie
Winner
Best Male Performance
Nominee
 Most Desirable Male
Nominee
 Best Villain
Nominee
 Best Female Performance
Nominee
 Best Male Performance
Nominee
