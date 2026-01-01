Menu
Awards and nominations of Four Weddings and a Funeral 1994

Academy Awards, USA 1995 Academy Awards, USA 1995
Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
 Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1995 Golden Globes, USA 1995
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
 Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
 Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1995 BAFTA Awards 1995
Best Film
Winner
Best Film
Winner
Best Actor
Winner
Best Supporting Actress
Winner
David Lean Award for Direction
Winner
Best Costume Design
Nominee
 Best Editing
Nominee
 Best Screenplay (Original)
Nominee
 Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
 Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
 Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
 Anthony Asquith Award for Film Music
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1995 MTV Movie + TV Awards 1995
Best Breakthrough Performance
Nominee
