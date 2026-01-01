Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Showgirls Showgirls Awards

Awards and nominations of Showgirls 1995

Razzie Awards 2000 Razzie Awards 2000
Worst Picture of the Decade
Winner
Razzie Awards 1996 Razzie Awards 1996
Worst Picture
Winner
Worst Picture
Winner
Worst Director
Winner
Worst Actress
Winner
Worst Screenplay
Winner
Worst Screen Ensemble
Winner
Worst Original Song
Winner
Worst New Star
Winner
Worst Actor
Nominee
 Worst Supporting Actor
Nominee
 Worst Supporting Actor
Nominee
 Worst Supporting Actress
Nominee
 Worst Supporting Actress
Nominee
 Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel
Nominee
 Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2005 Razzie Awards 2005
Worst 'Drama' of Our First 25 Years
Nominee
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Buratino
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
Prostokvashino
Prostokvashino
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Dobryy doktor
Dobryy doktor
2026, Russia, Comedy
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom
2025, Russia, Animation, Adventure, Family
Yolki 12
Yolki 12
2025, Russia, Comedy, Adventure, Family
Now You See Me 3
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
The Confession
The Confession
2025, USA, Horror
Father Mother Sister Brother
Father Mother Sister Brother
2025, USA, Drama
Kulachnyy
Kulachnyy
2025, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more