Kinoafisha Films Dances with Wolves Dances with Wolves Awards

Awards and nominations of Dances with Wolves 1990

Academy Awards, USA 1991 Academy Awards, USA 1991
Best Sound
Winner
Best Adapted Screenplay
Winner
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Winner
Best Achievement in Film Editing
Winner
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Winner
Best Achievement in Directing
Winner
Best Achievement in Cinematography
Winner
Best Sound
Winner
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Costume Design
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Production Design
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1991 Golden Globes, USA 1991
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Winner
Best Director
Winner
Best Original Score
Nominee
 Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
 Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1992 BAFTA Awards 1992
Best Film
Nominee
 Best Film
Nominee
 Best Actor
Nominee
 Best Cinematography
Nominee
 Best Sound
Nominee
 Best Sound
Nominee
 Best Editing
Nominee
 Best Direction
Nominee
 Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Nominee
 Best Make Up Artist
Nominee
 Original Score
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 1991 Berlin International Film Festival 1991
Outstanding Single Achievement
Winner
Golden Berlin Bear
Nominee
